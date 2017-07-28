Sunita Williams, a native of Needham, has traveled far beyond Massachusetts as part of her work as an astronaut at the International Space Station. She served as the commander of the space station in 2012, and has spent a total 322 days in space. She also has spent more than 50 hours on space walks alone. She is featured in the new documentary film The Mars Generation, which looks at a new generation of teenagers who are dreaming, and preparing, to go to Mars in this century.

The Mars Generation is playing at the Woods Hole Film Festival on Sunday at 5 pm. Sunita Williams will also be speaking on a panel about science and storytelling on Sunday at 2 pm.

Guests

Sunita Williams, American Astronaut and former Commander of the International Space Station. She tweets @Astro_Suni.