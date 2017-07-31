CommonHealth: Charlie Gard Case Prompts Tricky Ethical Questions

For months, the parents of Charlie Gard, the critically ill baby from the United Kingdom, fought a legal battle to get possible experimental treatment for their son in the United States. Last week, after they were told that experimental treatment was no longer an option , Chris Gard and Connie Yates ended that battle. Charlie was taken off life support and on Friday, just short of his first birthday, he died.

"As Charlie’s devoted and loving parents, we’ve decided that it is no longer in Charlie's best interest to pursue treatment and we will let our son go and be with the angels," said Chris Gard.

Carey Goldberg, host of WBUR's CommonHealth blog, which tweets @commonhealth.