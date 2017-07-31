There’s a trove of musical instruments on display at the Massachusetts Museum of Contemporary Art in North Adams in an installation titled, “No Experience Required.” The installation encourages everyone to play the franken-instruments created by beloved Bennington College professor Gunnar Shonbeck.

When Shonbeck died in 2005, his collection needed a home. Mark Stuart, who is also Paul Simon’s music director, helped bring it to Mass MoCA.

Musician Mark Stewart with Gunnar Schonbeck's giant banjo at MASS MoCA. (Robin Lubbock/WBUR)

Detail of an instrument by Gunnar Schonbeck at MASS MoCA. (Robin Lubbock/WBUR)