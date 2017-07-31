Support the news

Gunnar Shonbeck's Giant Instruments Find A Home At MASS MoCA04:50Download

Play
July 31, 2017
Share
TwitterfacebookEmail
Musician Mark Stewart plays a giant banjo created by Gunnar Schonbeck. (Robin Lubbock/WBUR)MoreCloseclosemore
Musician Mark Stewart plays a giant banjo created by Gunnar Schonbeck. (Robin Lubbock/WBUR)

There’s a trove of musical instruments on display at the Massachusetts Museum of Contemporary Art in North Adams in an installation titled, “No Experience Required.” The installation encourages everyone to play the franken-instruments created by beloved Bennington College professor Gunnar Shonbeck.

When Shonbeck died in 2005, his collection needed a home. Mark Stuart, who is also Paul Simon’s music director, helped bring it to Mass MoCA.

Musician Mark Stewart with Gunnar Schonbeck's giant banjo at MASS MoCA. (Robin Lubbock/WBUR)
Musician Mark Stewart with Gunnar Schonbeck's giant banjo at MASS MoCA. (Robin Lubbock/WBUR)
Detail of an instrument by Gunnar Schonbeck at MASS MoCA. (Robin Lubbock/WBUR)
Detail of an instrument by Gunnar Schonbeck at MASS MoCA. (Robin Lubbock/WBUR)
Detail of an instrument by Gunnar Schonbeck at MASS MoCA. (Robin Lubbock/WBUR)
Detail of an instrument by Gunnar Schonbeck at MASS MoCA. (Robin Lubbock/WBUR)

This segment aired on July 31, 2017.

Related:

Andrea Shea Twitter Arts Reporter
Andrea Shea is WBUR's arts reporter.

More…

+Join the discussion
Share
TwitterfacebookEmail

More from Radio Boston

Support the news