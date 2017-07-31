Radio Boston
Gunnar Shonbeck's Giant Instruments Find A Home At MASS MoCA
There’s a trove of musical instruments on display at the Massachusetts Museum of Contemporary Art in North Adams in an installation titled, “No Experience Required.” The installation encourages everyone to play the franken-instruments created by beloved Bennington College professor Gunnar Shonbeck.
When Shonbeck died in 2005, his collection needed a home. Mark Stuart, who is also Paul Simon’s music director, helped bring it to Mass MoCA.
This segment aired on July 31, 2017.
