Mrs. Fletcher: Tom Perrotta's Return To Suburbia
Belmont-based writer Tom Perrotta is a keen observer of life in our modern world — of human frailties and human contradictions.
That comes through loud and clear in his latest novel - which tells the story of Eve Fletcher - a 46-year-old divorced mother living alone after her bro-y lacrosse-playing son Brendan leaves for college — mostly to party and meet girls.
Eve is concerned about her son's casual treatment of women, but as an empty-nester, she develops a taste for Internet porn.
Tom Perrotta is perhaps best known for his novel "The Leftovers"-- which became a hit HBO series — and ended its third and final season in June.
He's also the author of "Election" and "Little Children," which were both made into Oscar-nominated movies. His new novel, out today, is titled "Mrs. Fletcher."
Tom Perrotta, Belmont-based author of the new novel "Mrs. Fletcher." He'll be at the Brookline Booksmith on August 1, and Newtonville Books on August 11.
This segment airs on August 1, 2017. Audio will be available after the broadcast.
