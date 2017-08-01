Mrs. Fletcher: Tom Perrotta's Return To Suburbia

Belmont-based writer Tom Perrotta is a keen observer of life in our modern world — of human frailties and human contradictions.

That comes through loud and clear in his latest novel - which tells the story of Eve Fletcher - a 46-year-old divorced mother living alone after her bro-y lacrosse-playing son Brendan leaves for college — mostly to party and meet girls.

Eve is concerned about her son's casual treatment of women, but as an empty-nester, she develops a taste for Internet porn.

Tom Perrotta is perhaps best known for his novel "The Leftovers"-- which became a hit HBO series — and ended its third and final season in June.

He's also the author of "Election" and "Little Children," which were both made into Oscar-nominated movies. His new novel, out today, is titled "Mrs. Fletcher."

Tom Perrotta, Belmont-based author of the new novel "Mrs. Fletcher." He'll be at the Brookline Booksmith on August 1, and Newtonville Books on August 11.