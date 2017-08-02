Support the news

Darrell Jones Trial; Bilingual Education

August 02, 2017
Host Anthony Brooks looks at WBUR reporter Bruce Gellerman's reporting on the Darrell Jones trial and questions of racial bias by jurors in Jones' case. We also discuss the latest in sports and hear from two voices on the status of bilingual education in schools. Plus: A look at Miles Davis at the Newport Jazz Festival.

This program airs on August 2, 2017. Audio will be available after the broadcast.

