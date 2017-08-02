Support the news

Sports With Springer: Los Angeles To Host Olympics, NFL Rookie Comments On CTE

August 02, 2017
  • Anthony Brooks, Zoë Mitchell
Los Angeles Mayor Eric Garcetti, center, speaks during a press conference to make an announcement for the city to host the Olympic Games and Paralympic Games 2028, at Stubhub Center in Carson, outside of Los Angeles, Calif., Monday, July 31, 2017. (AP Photo/Ringo H.W. Chiu)MoreCloseclosemore
In a break with tradition, the International Olympic Committee announced two of the next host cities for the Olympic games. Paris will host in 2024 and Los Angeles in 2028.

Paris and Los Angeles were the last cities vying for the 2024 Games after all rival cities, including Boston, pulled their bids for the games.

IOC President Thomas Bach said the deal was a "win-win-win."

Guest

Shira Springer, sports and society reporter for WBUR. She tweets @shiraspringer.

This segment airs on August 2, 2017. Audio will be available after the broadcast.

+Join the discussion
