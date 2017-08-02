Sports With Springer: Los Angeles To Host Olympics, NFL Rookie Comments On CTE

In a break with tradition, the International Olympic Committee announced two of the next host cities for the Olympic games. Paris will host in 2024 and Los Angeles in 2028.

Paris and Los Angeles were the last cities vying for the 2024 Games after all rival cities, including Boston, pulled their bids for the games.

IOC President Thomas Bach said the deal was a "win-win-win."

Guest

Shira Springer, sports and society reporter for WBUR. She tweets @shiraspringer.