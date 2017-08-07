CommonHealth: What To Make Of Scientists Successfully Editing Embryo DNA

Scientists have successfully used CRISPR, a new technology for engineering genes, to correct a mutation that causes heart disease by editing the DNA of human embryos. The experiment correctly modified nearly two-thirds of the embryos and did not cause any other dangerous mutations in the DNA.

The study, led by scientist Shoukhrat Mitalipov in Oregon, could potentially improve the genetic makeup of families afflicted by genetic diseases

After the study was published in the science journal Nature, some journalists attempted to simplify the results and the implications - for instance, inciting a panic over 'designer babies.' This only served as a reminder of the mismatch that can exist between scientific results and journalists' reporting.

Guest

Carey Goldberg, host of WBUR's CommonHealth blog, which tweets @commonhealth.