CommonHealth: What To Make Of Scientists Successfully Editing Embryo DNA

August 07, 2017
  • Carey Goldberg, Meghna Chakrabarti, Zoë Mitchell
In this microscope photo provided by Oregon Health &amp; Science University, human embryos grow in a laboratory for a few days after researchers used gene editing technology to successfully repair a heart disease-causing genetic mutation. The work, a scientific first led by researchers at Oregon Health &amp; Science University, marks a step toward one day preventing babies from inheriting diseases that run in the family. (Oregon Health &amp; Science University via AP)MoreCloseclosemore
In this microscope photo provided by Oregon Health & Science University, human embryos grow in a laboratory for a few days after researchers used gene editing technology to successfully repair a heart disease-causing genetic mutation. The work, a scientific first led by researchers at Oregon Health & Science University, marks a step toward one day preventing babies from inheriting diseases that run in the family. (Oregon Health & Science University via AP)

Scientists have successfully used CRISPR, a new technology for engineering genes, to correct a mutation that causes heart disease by editing the DNA of human embryos. The experiment correctly modified nearly two-thirds of the embryos and did not cause any other dangerous mutations in the DNA.

The study, led by scientist Shoukhrat Mitalipov in Oregon, could potentially improve the genetic makeup of families afflicted by genetic diseases

After the study was published in the science journal Nature, some journalists attempted to simplify the results and the implications - for instance, inciting a panic over 'designer babies.' This only served as a reminder of the mismatch that can exist between scientific results and journalists' reporting.

Guest

Carey Goldberg, host of WBUR's CommonHealth blog, which tweets @commonhealth.

