Cambridge City Councilors are voting Monday night on new regulations for short-term rentals on sites like Airbnb.

If the proposal passes, anyone renting a room, apartment, or house for less than 30 consecutive days will have to register with the city and have safety inspections. The owner also has to live in the rental or in the building. And, short-term rentals can only take place in buildings with less than 5 units.

Guests

Craig Kelley, Cambridge City Councilor. He tweets @craigkelleyone.

Will Burns, public policy director for Airbnb. He tweets @citoyenburns