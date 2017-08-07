'Top Chef' Judges Testify In Extortion Trial

Monday marked the fifth day of testimony in the 'Top Chef' federal trial. Four Teamsters are charged with conspiracy to extort and aiding and abetting, after they allegedly harassed and threatened the crew of the reality TV show "Top Chef" in 2014 for not hiring union labor. The Teamsters say they were exercising their right to picket.

Today, two highly anticipated witnesses, show host and executive producer Padma Lakshmi and guest judge Gail Simmons, took the stand.

Guest

Milton Valencia, federal courts reporter for The Boston Globe. He tweets @miltonvalencia.