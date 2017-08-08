Google shouldn't do "arbitrary social engineering of tech just to make it appealing to equal portions of both men and women," according to a leaked internal memo written by James Damore, a senior engineer at Google. He also said the company went too far in its attempts to diversify its workforce.

In response, Google fired Damore, saying he had violated the company's code of conduct. But Damore's defenders are saying Google has violated his right to express his viewpoint.

Guest

Colleen Ammerman, director of Harvard Business School's Gender Initiative. She tweets @colleenammerman.