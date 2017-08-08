Alan Dershowitz On Trump And Grand Juries

Celebrated Harvard Law professor Alan Dershowitz made headlines on Friday in an interview with WABC radio, when he said that a new, Washington D.C.-based grand jury impaneled by Special Council Robert Mueller could give prosecutors a "tremendous tactical advantage" if they want to bring a case against anybody in the Trump administration.

"The case now can be brought not in northern Virginia, which is a swing area, sometimes Democrats and sometimes Republicans, but the District of Columbia, which is always solidly Democratic and has an ethnic and racial composition that might be very unfavorable to the Trump administration," Dershowitz said.

On Monday, Dershowitz furthered his thinking in an opinion piece for the Hill. He wrote, "Prosecutors, who have wide discretion in choosing where a case will be tried, often consider the racial composition of the jury pool, along with other factors, in deciding the venue of a trial. That is simply a fact of life that few will dispute."

Guest

Alan Dershowitz, Legal Scholar and Professor of Law Emeritus at Harvard Law School. He tweets @AlanDersh.