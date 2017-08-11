Whether or not you know Stan Lee, you know Stan Lee. He's alternately been called the Creator, the Father, and the God of the Marvel Universe. He co-created characters ranging from Spiderman, to the Fantastic Four, Daredevil, the Incredible Hulk, Iron Man, the X-Men, and Thor.

Now, at 94 years old, Stan Lee is still traveling the country and going to Comic-Con events. This weekend he will be in town to speak at Boston's Comic Con. We spoke to him earlier today at his hotel room in Downtown Crossing.

Stan Lee will be speaking tonight at 6:30 at Boston Comic-Con, at the Boston Convention and Exhibition Center.

Guest

Stan Lee, American comic-book writer. Co-Creator of Spider-Man, Iron Man, the Incredible Hulk, the X-Men, Daredevil, and more. Formerly Editor-in-Chief of Marvel Comics. He tweets @therealstanlee.