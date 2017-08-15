Radio Boston
Support the news
MBTA Names Former GE Executive As New GM
Luis Ramirez was announced as the new General Manager of the MBTA today. He will take over the transit system next month. He has no experience in either transportation or the public sector, coming from 11 years at Siemens and GE for 12. He also led the Texas engineering and manufacturing company, Global Power Equipment Group.
Guest
Kathleen McNerney, senior associate producer for Radio Boston. She tweets @kathmcnerney.
This segment aired on August 15, 2017. Audio will be available soon.
Related:
+Join the discussion
Share
More from Radio Boston
Support the news