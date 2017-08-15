MBTA Names Former GE Executive As New GM

Luis Ramirez was announced as the new General Manager of the MBTA today. He will take over the transit system next month. He has no experience in either transportation or the public sector, coming from 11 years at Siemens and GE for 12. He also led the Texas engineering and manufacturing company, Global Power Equipment Group.

