Historian Nathaniel Philbrick Tackles The Battle Of Bunker Hill In Children's Book
"Don't shoot 'til you see the whites of the enemies eyes."
Those words, striking at the heart of the American Revolution, are also at the core of a new book from Nantucket-based historian Nathaniel Philbrick.
Philbrick is the award-winning author of a number of books, including "In the Heart of the Sea," "Mayflower," "Bunker Hill," and "Valiant Ambition."
This is his first children's book. In "Ben's Revolution: Benjamin Russell and the Battle of Bunker Hill" Philbrick tells the story of a young Benjamin Russell — a 12-year-old print shop apprentice who witnesses to seminal events at the start of the Revolutionary War.
Nathaniel Philbrick, historian and author of the new book "Ben's Revolution: Benjamin Russell And The Battle Of Bunker Hill." He tweets @natphilbrick.
This segment aired on August 15, 2017. Audio will be available soon.
