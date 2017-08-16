Radio Boston
Should Colleges Teach Students How To Fail?
Colleges and universities are beginning to institute programs aimed at helping students cope with failure and bounce back.
There's the Success-Failure Project at Harvard, the Princeton Perspective Project, the Stanford Resilience Project. And last year, Smith College in Northampton, Mass. tried a year-long initiative of its own, called "Failing Well."
Rachel Simmons, author of "The Curse of the Good Girl: Raising Authentic Girls with Courage and Confidence" and led the "Failing Well" workshops at Smith College last year. She tweets @racheljsimmons.
Frank Furedi, professor emeritus of sociology at the University of Kent and author of "What's Happened To The University: A Sociological Exploration of its Infantilisation." He tweets @furedibyte.
