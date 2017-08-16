Support the news

August 16, 2017
  • Caitlin O'Keefe, Meghna Chakrabarti
In this May 6, 2010 file photo, former U.S. poet laureate Robert Pinsky recites one of his poems on stage at Fairleigh Dickinson University in Madison, N.J. Dozens of prominent poets will be at the Boston Public Library on Thursday evening, July 27, 2017, to read aloud from the city's first anthology of poetry ,“City of Notions." Pinsky, who teaches English and creative writing at Boston University, is among nearly 60 contributors to the anthology. (AP Photo/Mel Evans, File)MoreCloseclosemore
This summer, we are doing a series called "Authors on Authors." In it, our favorite writers join us to talk about what they are reading, and really loving, in this moment. Former American Poet Laureate Robert Pinsky joins us for the second installment of the series.

Guest

Robert Pinsky, former American Poet Laureate. Author of books including "Gulf Music," "At The Foundling Hospital" and "Jersey Rain." He tweets @RobertPinsky.

Robert Pinsky's Book and Poem List

"Papi: My Story," by David Ortiz and Michael Holley.

"The Rise and Fall of Adam and Eve," by Stephen Greenblatt.

"The Hamlet," by William Faulkner.

"Born to Run," by Bruce Springsteen.

"Incantation," by Czeslaw Milosz.

"First Fight, Then Fiddle," by Gwendolyn Brooks.

This segment aired on August 15, 2017.

