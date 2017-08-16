This summer, we are doing a series called "Authors on Authors." In it, our favorite writers join us to talk about what they are reading, and really loving, in this moment. Former American Poet Laureate Robert Pinsky joins us for the second installment of the series.

Guest

Robert Pinsky, former American Poet Laureate. Author of books including "Gulf Music," "At The Foundling Hospital" and "Jersey Rain." He tweets @RobertPinsky.

Robert Pinsky's Book and Poem List

"Papi: My Story," by David Ortiz and Michael Holley.

"The Rise and Fall of Adam and Eve," by Stephen Greenblatt.

"The Hamlet," by William Faulkner.

"Born to Run," by Bruce Springsteen.

"Incantation," by Czeslaw Milosz.

"First Fight, Then Fiddle," by Gwendolyn Brooks.