Google, GoDaddy, and Twitter have all decided to longer provide services to the online neo-Nazi publication, The Daily Stormer. The decisions follow the website's praise of the violence in Charlottesville.

Boston Globe technology writer, Hiawatha Bray, says he's happy to see the tech companies break ties with hate groups.

Guest

Hiawatha Bray, technology writer for the business section of The Boston Globe. He tweets @globetechlab.