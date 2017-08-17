Radio Boston
Hiawatha Bray Talks Tech: When It Comes To Free Speech, Sometimes You Just Have To Say Shut Up!07:00Play
Google, GoDaddy, and Twitter have all decided to longer provide services to the online neo-Nazi publication, The Daily Stormer. The decisions follow the website's praise of the violence in Charlottesville.
Boston Globe technology writer, Hiawatha Bray, says he's happy to see the tech companies break ties with hate groups.
Guest
Hiawatha Bray, technology writer for the business section of The Boston Globe. He tweets @globetechlab.
This segment aired on August 17, 2017.
