Support the news

Hiawatha Bray Talks Tech: When It Comes To Free Speech, Sometimes You Just Have To Say Shut Up!07:00Download

Play
August 17, 2017
  • Shawn Bodden, Shira Springer
Share
TwitterfacebookEmail
Hiawatha Bray. (Courtesy)MoreCloseclosemore
Hiawatha Bray. (Courtesy)

Google, GoDaddy, and Twitter have all decided to longer provide services to the online neo-Nazi publication, The Daily Stormer. The decisions follow the website's praise of the violence in Charlottesville.

Boston Globe technology writer, Hiawatha Bray, says he's happy to see the tech companies break ties with hate groups.

Guest

Hiawatha Bray, technology writer for the business section of The Boston Globe. He tweets @globetechlab.

This segment aired on August 17, 2017.

Related:

+Join the discussion
Share
TwitterfacebookEmail

More from Radio Boston

Support the news