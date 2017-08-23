Justice Geraldine Hines Retires From State's Highest Court

The first African American woman on the state's highest court has retired.

On Friday, Justice Geraldine Hines stepped down from the Massachusetts Supreme Judicial Court. She was appointed by former Governor Deval Patrick in 2014. Originally from Mississippi, Justice Hines was just one of four black students in the University of Wisconsin Law School's Class of 1971.

In Massachusetts, Justice Hines is known for her judicial opinion on Commonwealth v. Warren. Writing for a unanimous court, Hines cited the disproportionate number of police stops faced by minorities in Boston. And because of that, she indicated that black men who try to avoid an encounter with Boston police by fleeing, may have a legitimate reason to do so.

We sat down with Justice Geraldine Hines to talk about her legacy.

Guest

Justice Geraldine Hines, retired associate justice of the Massachusetts SJC.