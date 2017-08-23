Support the news

Company Led By Incoming MBTA Head In Need Of A New Turnaround06:41Download

Play
August 23, 2017
Share
TwitterfacebookEmail
Luis Ramirez addresses reporters after being introduced as the new MBTA general manager on Tuesday. (Sam Doran/State House News Service)MoreCloseclosemore
Luis Ramirez addresses reporters after being introduced as the new MBTA general manager on Tuesday. (Sam Doran/State House News Service)

He has been praised as a turnaround specialist, but a Radio Boston analysis of federal securities filings shows that the Texas company incoming MBTA general manger Luis Ramirez claims to have turned around is dealing with wide-ranging financial problems as a result of issues under Ramirez' tenure.

Read the full reporting by Meghna Chakrabarti and Kathleen McNerney.

This segment aired on August 23, 2017.

Related:

+Join the discussion
Share
TwitterfacebookEmail

More from Radio Boston

Support the news