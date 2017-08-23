Radio Boston
Company Led By Incoming MBTA Head In Need Of A New Turnaround06:41Play
He has been praised as a turnaround specialist, but a Radio Boston analysis of federal securities filings shows that the Texas company incoming MBTA general manger Luis Ramirez claims to have turned around is dealing with wide-ranging financial problems as a result of issues under Ramirez' tenure.
Read the full reporting by Meghna Chakrabarti and Kathleen McNerney.
This segment aired on August 23, 2017.
