August 23, 2017
  • Debora Becker, Zoë Mitchell
Celtics guard Isaiah Thomas smiles during the first half of Game 4 against the Wizards on Sunday in Washington. (Nick Wass/AP)

Isaiah Thomas, the point guard for the the Celtics, has been traded to the Cleveland Cavaliers as part of deal in which Boston gains Cavalier's point guard Kyrie Irving. The Celtics will also give up forward Jae Crowder, center Ante Zizic and a 2018 first-round pick.

"It is a high price tag, it is a great value that we’re giving up," said Danny Ainge, President of Basketball Operations for the Boston Celtics.

Guests

Bill Littlefield, host of NPR's Only a Game, which tweets @onlyagamenpr.

Joe Sullivan, Sports Editor at The Boston Globe, who tweets @GlobeSullivan

This segment aired on August 23, 2017.

Related:

