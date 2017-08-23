Isaiah Thomas, the point guard for the the Celtics, has been traded to the Cleveland Cavaliers as part of deal in which Boston gains Cavalier's point guard Kyrie Irving. The Celtics will also give up forward Jae Crowder, center Ante Zizic and a 2018 first-round pick.

"It is a high price tag, it is a great value that we’re giving up," said Danny Ainge, President of Basketball Operations for the Boston Celtics.

Guests

Bill Littlefield, host of NPR's Only a Game, which tweets @onlyagamenpr.

Joe Sullivan, Sports Editor at The Boston Globe, who tweets @GlobeSullivan