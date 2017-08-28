Senator Bernie Sanders On His 'Guide To Political Revolution'

In his 2016 Presidential campaign, in stump speeches across the country, Vermont Senator Bernie Sanders called for a political revolution. He campaigned on the idea of combating a political system he said was "rigged," and a message of rebuilding a declining middle class.

Now, he is out with a book meant to speak directly to young people, called Bernie Sanders Guide to Political Revolution.

Guest

Senator Bernie Sanders, Independent Senator from Vermont. 2016 Presidential Candidate. Author of Bernie Sanders Guide to Political Revolution. He tweets @SenSanders.