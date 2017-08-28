Support the news

Senator Bernie Sanders On His 'Guide To Political Revolution'

August 28, 2017
  • Caitlin O'Keefe, Deborah Becker
Democratic presidential candidate Bernie Sanders speaks during his caucus night event at the at the Holiday Inn February 1, 2016 in Des Moines, Iowa. Sanders was in a virtual tie with Secretary of State Hillary Clinton late in caucus polling. (Joshua Lott/Getty Images)

In his 2016 Presidential campaign, in stump speeches across the country, Vermont Senator Bernie Sanders called for a political revolution. He campaigned on the idea of combating a political system he said was "rigged," and a message of rebuilding a declining middle class.

Now, he is out with a book meant to speak directly to young people, called Bernie Sanders Guide to Political Revolution.

Senator Bernie Sanders, Independent Senator from Vermont. 2016 Presidential Candidate. Author of Bernie Sanders Guide to Political Revolution. He tweets @SenSanders.

This segment airs on August 28, 2017. Audio will be available after the broadcast.

