CommonHealth: Lyme Disease Rehab Center Seeks To Remain Neutral in "Lyme Wars"

Cases of Lyme disease have doubled in the past decade. Treatment of Lyme has sparked a big controversy in the medical community is over the diagnosis and treatment of Lyme disease. Known as the Lyme Wars, doctors disagree about the diagnosis and longer term treatment of Lyme disease.

The Dean Center for Tick Borne Illness has attempted to remain neutral. Based at the Spaulding Rehabilitation Hospital in Boston, the Center provides rehabilitation to patients who complain of long-term symptoms linked to Lyme disease. The Dean Center steers away from the most controversial questions of the Lyme Wars and, instead, focuses only on treating patient's symptoms.

