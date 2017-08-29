Documentary Asks Whether People With Mental Illness Are Given Too Many Civil Liberties

In May 2008, a man noticed that a house in Concord, N.H., was for sale, and tried to look inside.

Looking in the windows, he discovered the body of a woman. Next to her were two journals, which included the entry: "To whomever finds my body: My death as a result of domestic violence/abuse. I talked with and wrote too many people in position of authority about this. But no one would help me."

The mystery surrounding this woman's death in an empty house is the subject of an award-winning documentary "God Knows Where I Am."

Guests

Todd Wider, plastic and reconstructive surgeon turned documentary film producer. He is co-director of the film "God Knows Where I Am."

Jedd Wider, partner at Morgan Lewis and documentary film producer. He is co-director of the film "God Knows Where I Am."