Claire Messud's ' Burning Girl' Explores Collapse of Female Friendship

Claire Messud is renowned for creating female characters who are independent, imaginative and ferocious. She is the best-selling author of books like The Emperor's Children and The Woman Upstairs.

In her latest novel, "The Burning Girl," Messud turns her attentions to the lives of two adolescent girls. One is the perceptive and sensitive Julia Robinson. The other - her best friend - the bold, unruly Cassie Burns. Their idyllic childhood friendship collapses, and the two girls learn how terrifying growing up can be.

Guest

Claire Messud, best-selling author of seven books, including "The Emperor's Children" and "The Woman Upstairs." Her new book is "The Burning Girl."