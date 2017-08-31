Radio Boston
President Trump, Joe Arpaio, And The Power Of The Pardon
Earlier this week, President Donald Trump took a question about the timing of his pardon of former Arizona Sheriff Joe Arpaio.
Trump said, "In the middle of a hurricane, even though it was a Friday evening, I assumed the ratings would be far higher than they would be normally. You know the hurricane was just starting. And I put it out that I had pardoned, as we say, Sheriff Joe.”
Hurricane or not, it was a deeply controversial pardon. We dissect the legal questions surrounding it.
Nancy Gertner, retired federal judge. WBUR legal analyst. Senior lecturer on law at Harvard Law School. She tweets @ngertner.
This segment airs on August 31, 2017. Audio will be available after the broadcast.
