President Trump, Joe Arpaio, And The Power Of The Pardon

August 31, 2017
  • Shawn Bodden, Meghna Chakrabarti
In this Jan. 26, 2016 file photo, Republican presidential candidate Donald Trump, left, is joined by Maricopa County, Ariz., Sheriff Joe Arpaio during a new conference in Marshalltown, Iowa. President Donald Trump has pardoned former sheriff Joe Arpaio following his conviction for intentionally disobeying a judge's order in an immigration case. The White House announced the move Friday night, Aug. 25, 2017, saying the 85-year-old ex-sheriff of Arizona's Maricopa County was a "worthy candidate" for a presidential pardon. (AP Photo/Mary Altaffer, File)MoreCloseclosemore
Earlier this week, President Donald Trump took a question about the timing of his pardon of former Arizona Sheriff Joe Arpaio.

Trump said, "In the middle of a hurricane, even though it was a Friday evening, I assumed the ratings would be far higher than they would be normally. You know the hurricane was just starting. And I put it out that I had pardoned, as we say, Sheriff Joe.”

Hurricane or not, it was a deeply controversial pardon. We dissect the legal questions surrounding it.

Nancy Gertner, retired federal judge. WBUR legal analyst. Senior lecturer on law at Harvard Law School. She tweets @ngertner.

This segment airs on August 31, 2017. Audio will be available after the broadcast.

