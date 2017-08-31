What's The Best Way To Measure School Quality?

Standardized school testing is one of the lightening rods in the long debate over education, and education reform in the United States.

When testing critics say that school testing doesn't measure actual education, or that it narrows learning, or that it unfairly punishes students, testing advocates frequently respond that schools have to be measured. So what should we do instead?

For the past four years, Jack Schneider has been working towards an answer to that question.

Guest

Jack Schneider, assistant professor of education at the College of the Holy Cross, and director of research for the Massachusetts Consortium for Innovative Education Assessment. His new book is "Beyond Test Scores: A Better Way To Measure School Quality." He tweets @Edu_Historian.