Week In Review: Harvey, Drugs And Manslaughter, DACA

September 01, 2017
  • Caitlin O'Keefe, Meghna Chakrabarti
Jennifer Bryant looks over the debris from her family business destroyed by Hurricane Harvey Saturday, Aug. 26, 2017, in Katy, Texas. Harvey rolled over the Texas Gulf Coast on Saturday, smashing homes and businesses and lashing the shore with wind and rain so intense that drivers were forced off the road because they could not see in front of them. (AP Photo/David J. Phillip)

Our week in review looks at the aftermath of Hurricane Harvey and relief efforts in Texas and Louisiana, as well as the possibility that President Trump will rescind the DACA program, and Governor Baker's proposal for a new manslaughter charge for drug dealers whose product causes a death.

Guests

Dante Ramos, op-ed columnist and editor of the Sunday Ideas section for The Boston Globe. He tweets @DanteRamos.

John Carroll, professor of communication at Boston University and senior analyst for WBUR. He tweets @johncarrol_bu.

This segment aired on September 1, 2017. Audio will be available soon.

