How Women Are Using Boston's Salary Negotiation Workshops

In an effort to help close the gender wage gap, the city of Boston has been running free, salary negotiation workshops for women for the past two years.

A new case study out this month says it seems to be helping. A survey of 52 women who attended the workshop by the Center for Women in Politics and Public Policy at the University of Massachusetts Boston found nearly half of the women used the skills they learned to negotiate higher pay or a competitive starting salary at a new job.

To date, nearly 5,000 women have taken a workshop. The city's goal is to train 85,000 women by 2021, or half of Boston's working women.

Ashley Paré, participated in the workshop, volunteer facilitator for the program.

Victoria Budson, executive director of the Women and Public Policy Program at the Harvard Kennedy School of Government, which tweets @wapppHKS.