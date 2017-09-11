Radio Boston
After Years Of Scrutiny, And The Death Of Inmates, Bridgewater State Hospital Shows Signs Of Progress
Calls for reform at Bridgewater State Hospital, the state's medical facility for male inmates suffering from mental illness, grew louder following the 2009 death of inmate Joshua Messier.
In January, Governor Charlie Baker proposed a series of changes for the facility during his State of the Commonwealth address. Including, removing corrections officers from the hospital and expanding clinical services. Since April the hospital has been under the management of a private firm tasked with implementing the changes.
Michael Rezendes, investigative reporter and member of the Boston Globe's Spotlight Team. He tweets @MikeRezendes.
Kevin Ann Huckshorn, assistant hospital administrator at Bridgewater State Hospital.
This segment aired on September 11, 2017. Audio will be available soon.
