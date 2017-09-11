Radio Boston
CommonHealth: Why Men Are Less Likely To Return To A Female Doctor
Men are less likely to return to a new doctor if the doctor is female, according to a new report from athenahealth. Using data from over 2 million visits to primary care doctors, the study found that if the doctor was a woman, men with commercial health insurance would only schedule a return visit about 40 percent of the time.
If the doctor was a man, there was a roughly 50 percent return rate.
Female patients were nearly as likely to return to a male doctor after a first visit as they were to a female doctor.
Guest
Carey Goldberg, host of WBUR's CommonHealth blog, which tweets @commonhealth.
This segment airs on September 11, 2017. Audio will be available after the broadcast.
