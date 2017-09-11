Support the news

Drivers Show Off Their Skills At MBTA Bus Roadeo

September 11, 2017
Judge Aleta Preer watches as a contestant tries to reverse into a tight space without touching the cones. (Robin Lubbock/WBUR)MoreCloseclosemore
Over the weekend, fifteen MBTA bus drivers gathered at the Charlestown Garage to compete at the 41st annual MBTA Bus Roadeo. The competition pits the safest drivers in the region on a challenging obstacle course, around cones and through barrels.

This year, Reynaldo Beato took the top place for the second year in a row. Now, he'll be headed to the National Roadeo next May in Tampa.

Guest

Alison Bruzek, Radio Boston associate producer. She tweets @voteforali.

In the race through the barrels, this contestant sends a few spinning. (Robin Lubbock/WBUR)
A contestant guides his bus between cones at the MBTA Roadeo in Charlestown, Mass. (Robin Lubbock/WBUR)
Liana Halverson, Holly Durso, Aisheea Isidor, Oceana Sanchez were among the many MBTA staff at the Roadeo. (Alison Bruzek/WBUR)
Liana Halverson, Holly Durso, Aisheea Isidor, Oceana Sanchez were among the many MBTA staff at the Roadeo. (Alison Bruzek/WBUR)

This segment aired on September 11, 2017. Audio will be available soon.

