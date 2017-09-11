Radio Boston
Support the news
Drivers Show Off Their Skills At MBTA Bus Roadeo
Over the weekend, fifteen MBTA bus drivers gathered at the Charlestown Garage to compete at the 41st annual MBTA Bus Roadeo. The competition pits the safest drivers in the region on a challenging obstacle course, around cones and through barrels.
This year, Reynaldo Beato took the top place for the second year in a row. Now, he'll be headed to the National Roadeo next May in Tampa.
Guest
Alison Bruzek, Radio Boston associate producer. She tweets @voteforali.
This segment aired on September 11, 2017. Audio will be available soon.
+Join the discussion
Share
More from Radio Boston
Support the news