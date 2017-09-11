Radio Boston
Support the news
Novelist Celeste Ng On Writing Complicated Families
Cambridge novelist Celeste Ng's new book looks at two families living in Shaker Heights, Ohio, and how they intertwine. The story looks at how we make our families and raise our children.
Guest
Celeste Ng, author of "Little Fires Everywhere" and "Everything I Never Told You." She tweets @pronounced_ing.
This segment airs on September 11, 2017. Audio will be available after the broadcast.
Related:
+Join the discussion
Share
More from Radio Boston
Support the news