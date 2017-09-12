U.S. Census Data Shows Gains, But Not All Is Bright

New data from U.S. Census Bureau was released today on income, poverty, and health insurance coverage.

According to the report, the median household income in the U.S increased by more than 3 percent to $59,039 between 2015 and 2016. In addition, the number of people without health insurance went from 29 million to 28 million between 2015 and 2016. Massachusetts again claimed the lowest uninsured rate in the country.

The Boston Globe's Evan Horowitz helps us make sense of the numbers.

Evan Horowitz, policy writer for The Boston Globe. He tweets @globehorowitz.