New General Manager Takes Over MBTA

As Luis Ramirez went to get on the Green Line at Hynes Convention Center, to report for his first day as MBTA general manager, he was greeted with what can only be described as a typical rider experience: the fare machines weren't working.

"That really indicates to me firsthand what are some of the experience that customers are actually having," Ramirez told reporters Tuesday afternoon. "And why it's so important that we bring their experiences into how we operate the business, how we set the metrics up for the business and the teams, and how we drive the changes we gotta make."

Ramirez said customers were the center of his work at MBTA.

"It's very important for me to capture their voice and drive what they're telling me and what I need from them in order to effectively do my job as the leader of the MBTA," he said.

As a top priority for him in the first six months, Ramirez reiterated that he's going hire a senior customer experience executive at the T to help him. Improving rider experience has been a major goal of the FMCB for a while. Technically, the MBTA already has customer experience group, and in December 2016, the T hired a Chief Customer Experience Officer that reported to the GM.

MassDOT told WBUR that Margaret Young, the former Customer experience officer, is no longer with the T. Ramirez "will be hiring someone who will work directly with him on customer service and that position's job description will be written this week in consultation with Mr. Ramirez and other T officials."

When asked how this customer service position would differ, Ramirez said: "Today's my first day, so I don't know what was done before, but I will tell you that until I hire a customer service person for my staff, which I do intend to do, I'm kind of doing that job myself."

In addition to riding the rails and bus lines Tuesday morning, Ramirez said he has visited T facilities over the last few weeks, and that he is a really hands-on manager.

"You'll see me out there quite a bit. I really want to get to know every site," Ramirez said. "I'm the kind of guy that likes to walk the shop. And that's how I learn about the organization. And that's what I'm going to be doing."

Ramirez came to the MBTA following experience at Siemens, GE, and leading Texas-based Global Power Equipment Group. As Radio Boston was first to report, shortly after Ramirez left the company in 2015, Global Power said it found accounting errors. The company ended up fixing financial filings for 2011 through 2014. Those errors proceeded Ramirez, but also continued throughout his tenure. And as a result, Ramirez and other executives are named in a shareholder lawsuit, the SEC has opened an investigation, and Global Power is facing a lot of financial challenges, possibly even bankruptcy.

Ramirez defended his record as a turnaround specialist and his tenure at Global Power.

"When you do a good turnaround, it's not just about the numbers," Ramirez said. "It's about the numbers, it's also about creating systems and processes that actually identify issues and helping improve the process long term. I can't really comment on that because of the litigation that's going on. But I will say that I stand behind my record. And the growth of the things we achieved were a result of all of the things we did while I was there."

When we asked whether he knew about the accounting issues that Global Power was having while he was CEO, Ramirez replied, "No, I did not."

What is clear is that Ramirez brings a business lens to the job. He spoke about the MBTA's "business" and said that "Innovation, technology, creativity, and those type of things are gonna really play a role as I look at the long term objectives of the MBTA."

When the search for a new general manager was launched, Gov. Baker said he wanted a "turnaround CEO."

Ramirez said he will be learning more about the MBTA in the weeks ahead, and executing the agenda laid out by the Fiscal and Management Control Board over the next year.