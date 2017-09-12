Group Protests Lack Of Latinx Actors In Theater's 'Evita'

As the North Shore Music Theatre prepares for the September 22 opening of Andrew Lloyd Webber's classic musical, "Evita," a group of actors are calling for a protest.

Members of the activist group, Project Am I Right, say the musical depicts the life of Eva Peron and other Latin figures, but none of the actors in principal roles are of Latin decent. They're asking the white actors to quit the production.

Guest

Lauren Villegas, Actor and Founder of Project Am I Right. She tweets @veeyaygahs.

Bill Hanney, Owner of the North Shore Music Theatre. They tweet @nsmusictheatre.