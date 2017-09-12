Dick Lehr Tells The Story Of Tiffany Moore In New Novel

"Trell" by Dick Lehr. (Courtesy Candlewick Press)

You probably know Dick Lehr as an award-winning former reporter for the Boston Globe and the author of a number of books including "Black Mass," which became a major Hollywood film.

He's also a professor of journalism at Boston University, and he's out with his first young adult novel, titled "Trell."

It's a fictionalized version of the real and tragic murder of Tiffany Moore in Roxbury in 1988, and the wrongful conviction of Shawn Drumgold.

Dick Lehr will be speaking at Brookline Booksmith on Wednesday, September 13, 2017.

Guest

Dick Lehr, professor of journalism at Boston University and author of the new novel, "Trell."