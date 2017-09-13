Marathon Bombing Survivor Film 'Stronger' Premieres At Spaulding Rehab

The new film "Stronger" tells the story of Jeff Bauman, a young man from Chelmsford who was on Boylston Street watching the Boston Marathon on April 15th, 2013, when the first bomb exploded just a few feet away from him. Three people died on Boylston Street that day. And more than 260 were injured, many of them horribly, like Jeff, who lost both his legs.

In the months after the attacks, Jeff recovered, and wrote a memoir called Stronger, on which the new film is based. It was shown for the first time in the U.S. Tuesday night, at the Spaulding Rehabilitation Hospital in Boston.

Guest

