Dr. Willie Parker; Affirmative Action

September 18, 2017
Host Meghna Chakrabarti talks to Dr. Willie Parker on his new book, "Life's Work: A Moral Argument For Choice." We also talk to Natasha Warikoo about her interviews with students at elite universities to explore how they view affirmative action. Plus: The Boston Globe's Ty Burr on the Emmys late night.

This program airs on September 18, 2017. Audio will be available after the broadcast.

