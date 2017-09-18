'The Diversity Bargain': How Students View Affirmative Action

Natasha Warikoo (Courtesy)

In her book, "The Diversity Bargain," Natasha Warikoo, associate professor of education at Harvard, explores the views of affirmative action among students at three elite colleges.

She interviewed more than 100 students at Harvard, Brown and Oxford and found that many students make what she calls the "diversity bargain" — or the willingness to support affirmative action in greater numbers than the overall population, in exchange for the personal benefit of a diverse learning environment.

Guest

Natasha Warikoo, associate professor at Harvard Graduate School of Education. She tweets @nkwarikoo.