Dr. Willie Parker On Faith And Choice

Dr. Parker has been an OB/GYN for over 20 years and since 2002, he has specialized in abortions. Dr. Parker provides abortion care for women in states like Alabama and Mississippi, where abortion services are severely restricted.

But Dr. Parker is also a Christian. And for the first half of his career, he wasn't willing to perform abortions.

He has a new book out that talks about what changed and the decades of emotional, spiritual, and intellectual struggle that helped him entwine his faith and his work. It's called: "Life's Work: A Moral Argument For Choice."

Dr. Willie Parker will be speaking on Tuesday, September 19, 2017 at 7:00 p.m. at the Brookline Holiday Inn.

Dr. Willie Parker, OB/GYN specializing in abortions, reproductive justice advocate and author of "Life's Work: A Moral Argument For Choice." He tweets @drwillieparker.