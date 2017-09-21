Support the news

September 21, 2017
  • Shawn Bodden, Meghna Chakrabarti
A National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration photo of corals on Mytilus Seamount off the coast of New England in the North Atlantic Ocean. President Barack Obama is establishing the first national marine monument in the Atlantic. The move is designed to permanently protect nearly 5,000 square miles of underwater canyons and mountains off the coast of New England. White House officials say the designation will ban commercial fishing, mining and drilling, though a seven-year exception will occur for the lobster and red crab industries. The designation of the Northeast Canyons and Seamounts Marine National Monument marks the 27th time Obama has acted to create or expand a national monument. (NOAA Office of Ocean Exploration and Research/AP)MoreCloseclosemore
A leaked memo draft indicates that current Interior Secretary Ryan Zinke is considering allowing fishing in the Northeast Canyons and Seamounts Marine National Monument.

The monument covers about 5,000 square miles off Cape Cod and it's the first national monument in the U.S.'s Atlantic waters, designated last year by the Obama Administration.

When President Obama first created the monument, he said he was doing it in a way that "respects the fishing industry's unique role in New England's economy." However many fishing groups disagreed, as the monument designation banned commercial fishing in the area.

Guests

Andrew Rosenberg, director of the Center for Science and Democracy. He tweets @aarosenbergucs.

Shannon Eldredge, commercial fisherman and board president of the Northwest Atlantic Marine Alliance, which tweets @whofishsmatters.

This segment aired on September 21, 2017.

