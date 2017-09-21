Support the news

Should Boston Make A Bid For Amazon?

September 21, 2017
  • Meghna Chakrabarti, Zoë Mitchell
A visitor checks in at the Amazon corporate headquarters on June 16, 2017, in Seattle. (David Ryder/Getty Images)MoreCloseclosemore
The bidding war to become the new home of Amazon has began.

The e-commerce giant wants to build a new $5 billion headquarters in North America that will be an equal to their 8.1 million-square-foot downtown campus in Seattle. They also want to bring 50,000 new jobs along with it.

Mayor Marty Walsh said Boston will put in a bid for Amazon. Lawrence, Haverhill and North Andover are also planning to send in a joint proposal.

Guests

Asma Khalid, WBUR BostonomiX reporter. She tweets @asmamk and @bostonomix.

Scott Kirsner, innovation economy columnist for The Boston Globe. He tweets @ScottKirsner.

This segment airs on September 21, 2017. Audio will be available after the broadcast.

