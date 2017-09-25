Protesters Arrested at Public Hearing On Graham-Cassidy Bill

Protesters were removed by police from the Senate Finance Committee's hearing on the Republican's first hearing on the Graham-Cassidy bill today.

"We'll let the police take care of this," Hatch said as he left, according to reporters in the room. Capitol Police began arresting people, some in wheelchairs, others with white canes.

Senator Lindsay Graham, a Republican of South Carolina, defended his bill.

"My goal is to get the money and power out of Washington, closer to where people live so they will have a voice in the most important part of their life," said Graham.

Republican Senators made revisions to the bill this morning that allocated more health care funding for Maine and Alaska in an appeal to Senators Susan Collins of Maine and Lisa Murkowsi of Alaska.

Guest

Noam Levy, national health care reporter for The Los Angeles Times. He tweets @noamlevey