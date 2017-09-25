Have Smartphones Shaped A Less Independent, More Depressed Generation?

Smartphones are ruining our children's mental health. It sounds alarmist, but that's exactly the alarm bell that Jean Twenge is ringing in her new book, "iGen: Why Today's Super-Connected Kids Are Growing Up Less Rebellious, More Tolerant, Less Happy--and Completely Unprepared for Adulthood."

She also describes how, based on large studies of teens, they're becoming less independent and stretching childhood into high school.

Jean Twenge, professor of psychology at San Diego State University and author of "iGen: Why Today's Super-Connected Kids Are Growing Up Less Rebellious, More Tolerant, Less Happy--and Completely Unprepared for Adulthood." She tweets @jean_twenge.