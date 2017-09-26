Boston's Local Puerto Rican Community Responds In The Wake Of Hurricane Maria

Tuesday, President Donald Trump delivered some prepared remarks in a joint press conference with the Prime Minister of Spain. Trump said he sending "America's hearts and prayers to the people of Puerto Rico and the US Virgin Islands". The President then went on to say that Puerto Rican Governor Ricardo Rosselló offered his compliments to the Trump administration:

"As Governor Rosello just told me this morning, the entire federal workforce is doing great work in Puerto Rico. And I appreciated him saying it, and he's saying it to anybody who will listen. Our team has been incredible after having gone through Texas, and then Florida, after other stops along the way. And he further went on, he said, 'And through the Trump Administration's leadership, the relationship between FEMA and my team, has been very, very strong.'"

The tone is markedly different from Monday, when in between a barrage of tweets about the NFL, the President tweeted this about Puerto Rico: "Puerto Rico which was already suffering from broken infrastructure and massive debt, is in deep trouble... much of the island was destroyed, with billions of dollars owed to Wall Street and the banks which, sadly must be dealt with."

He added, cryptically, "Food, water and medical are top priorities - and doing well. #FEMA."

That put Governor Rosselló in the odd position of having to justify the fiscal management of his government while standing amid the apocalyptic ruin of the island.

"Let me tell you something, Puerto Rico had already started to do their part. I was embarking on a very aggressive fiscal agenda, we have reduced, cut, over five billion dollars in our budget. We started reducing agencies, making the changes we had to ensue. But now this is a game changer. This is a completely different set of circumstances. This needs to be taken into consideration. Otherwise, there will be a humanitarian crisis. There will be a massive exodus to the United States. So I call upon Congress, to take action, to make their wishes, their solidarity be something tangible, that it's a bill, that actually answers to our needs right now."

Otoniel Figueroa, co-founder of the Alliance for Puerto Rico.

Greg Molina, Director of Communications at the Puerto Rican Festival of Massachusetts. They tweet @prfestivalma.