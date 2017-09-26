Support the news

How A Booming U.S. Energy Supply Is Tipping Global Politics

September 26, 2017
Oil and gas dominate the Texas energy market but wind is growing exponentially. Wind power now provides 10 percent of the state's electricity. (Lorne Matalon/Marfa Public Radio)MoreCloseclosemore
Oil and gas dominate the Texas energy market but wind is growing exponentially. Wind power now provides 10 percent of the state's electricity. (Lorne Matalon/Marfa Public Radio)

Meghan O'Sullivan, professor at Harvard University Kennedy's school and former special assistant to President George W. Bush, says what's often overlooked as a major driver of foreign policy, is also its most longstanding and consequential: Energy.

Working in government and in energy, she says she saw very little intersection between the two worlds. And she writes in her new book that despite energy's huge impact on international affairs, its effect on politics has "never been less understood."

Guest

Meghan L. O'Sullivan, Jeane Kirkpatrick Professor of the Practice of International Affairs and Director of the Geopolitics of Energy Project at Harvard University's Kennedy School and author of "Windfall: How the New Energy Abundance Upends Global Politics and Strengthens America's Power." She tweets @osullivanmeghan.

