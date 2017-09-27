Election Roundup: Boston, Framingham And Lawrence

The latest from several preliminary elections last night. Boston Mayor Marty Walsh faces challenger City Councilor Tito Jackson, Framingham selects two candidates to become the mayor of the new city governance structure, and it's a rematch for Lawrence Mayor Daniel Rivera and his predecessor, William Lantigua.

Guests

Anthony Brooks, WBUR senior political reporter. He tweets @anthonygbrooks.

Jim Haddadin, Metrowest Daily News reporter and host of the "Making a City" podcast, which focuses on the Framingham election He tweets @JimHaddadin

Keith Eddings, Lawrence Eagle Tribune reporter. He tweets @keith_eddings.