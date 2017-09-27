Support the news

Election Roundup: Boston, Framingham And Lawrence

September 27, 2017
Share
TwitterfacebookEmail
Boston Mayor Marty Walsh, left, and City Councilor Tito Jackson (Jesse Costa/WBUR)MoreCloseclosemore
Boston Mayor Marty Walsh, left, and City Councilor Tito Jackson (Jesse Costa/WBUR)

The latest from several preliminary elections last night. Boston Mayor Marty Walsh faces challenger City Councilor Tito Jackson, Framingham selects two candidates to become the mayor of the new city governance structure, and it's a rematch for Lawrence Mayor Daniel Rivera and his predecessor, William Lantigua.

Guests

Anthony Brooks, WBUR senior political reporter. He tweets @anthonygbrooks.

Jim Haddadin, Metrowest Daily News reporter and host of the "Making a City" podcast, which focuses on the Framingham election He tweets @JimHaddadin

Keith Eddings, Lawrence Eagle Tribune reporter. He tweets @keith_eddings.

This segment aired on September 27, 2017. Audio will be available soon.

Related:

+Join the discussion
Share
TwitterfacebookEmail

More from Radio Boston

Support the news