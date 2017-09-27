Radio Boston
Support the news
Election Roundup: Boston, Framingham And Lawrence
The latest from several preliminary elections last night. Boston Mayor Marty Walsh faces challenger City Councilor Tito Jackson, Framingham selects two candidates to become the mayor of the new city governance structure, and it's a rematch for Lawrence Mayor Daniel Rivera and his predecessor, William Lantigua.
Guests
Anthony Brooks, WBUR senior political reporter. He tweets @anthonygbrooks.
Jim Haddadin, Metrowest Daily News reporter and host of the "Making a City" podcast, which focuses on the Framingham election He tweets @JimHaddadin
Keith Eddings, Lawrence Eagle Tribune reporter. He tweets @keith_eddings.
This segment aired on September 27, 2017. Audio will be available soon.
Related:
+Join the discussion
Share
More from Radio Boston
Support the news