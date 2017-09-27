Radio Boston
Understanding Trump's Tax Overhaul Plan
President Trump unveiled his new tax plan in Indianapolis on Wednesday. The overhaul calls for a lower tax rate for businesses, a repeal of the estate tax and lowering the number of individual tax brackets from 7 to 3. The plan would also create a larger standard deduction.
Anthony Brooks, WBUR senior reporter. He tweets @anthonygbrooks.
Evan Horowitz, policy writer for The Boston Globe. He tweets @globehorowitz.
Noah Berger, president of the Massachusetts Budget and Policy Center, which tweets @massbudget.
Gordon Gray, director of fiscal policy at the American Action Forum. He tweets @gordongraydc
This segment aired on September 27, 2017. Audio will be available soon.
