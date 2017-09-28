Reckoning With History In Burns And Novick's 'The Vietnam War'

Ken Burns and Lynn Novick's PBS documentary, "The Vietnam War," opens with what may be the one, indisputable truth about the war, uttered by Marine, Karl Marlantes.

"Coming home from Vietnam was close to as traumatic as the war itself," he says. "For years, nobody talked about Vietnam."

The 10-part, 18-hour documentary ends Thursday. Ken Burns and Lynn Novick joined us to talk about reception of the documentary so far and the conversations they hoped to provoke.

Guests

Ken Burns, filmmaker and director of "The Vietnam War." He tweets @kenburns.

Lynn Novick, filmmaker and director of "The Vietnam War." She tweets @lynnnovick.