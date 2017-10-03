Las Vegas Shooter Had Device That Could Enable Faster Gunfire

Forty-two guns were found in the Las Vegas shooter's possession, including 23 in his Mandalay Bay Hotel and Casino room and 19 at his home.

Congressman Adam Schiff (D-CA), who was briefed by the FBI, said some, but not all the weapons found in Stephen Paddock's hotel room were fully automatic. However, he said he didn't know if they were manufactured to be fully automatic or had been modified.

Guest

Alex Yablon, reporter for The Trace. He tweets @alexyablon.